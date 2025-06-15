Ismael Landry Doukoure News: Plays full game Saturday

Doukoure (undisclosed) played the full game in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Georgia in the U21 EURO Championship, confirming his injury was only minor and he has fully recovered from it.

Doukoure was forced off against Portugal due to injury but it proved to be only minor since the Frenchman played 90 minutes on Saturday against Georgia. This is good news for the French Espoirs since he has been an undisputed starter in midfield for the squad and is expected to play a key role if France progresses further in the competition.