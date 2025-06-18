Issa Kabore News: Earns time with Burkina

Kabore started and played 90 minutes in the June 2 match against Tunisia.

Kabore took the field to start June after ending his season injured with Werder Bremen, earning time with his national team, Burkina Faso. He would play the full 90 at right-back, seeing decent time in the loss. This is good news as he enters the new campaign, as he can be considered fit, although his future remains uncertain as he could stay with City or depart the club once again.