Ivan Martin News: Disappointing season with Girona

Martin featured in 39 appearances across all competitions for Girona during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Martin had an overall disappointing season, starting fewer games compared to last year due to underwhelming performances despite showing smart positioning and composure in possession, which helped maintain team structure. He only managed to set a new career high in league play with 21 crosses, far from what was expected after his brilliant campaign last year. With three years left on his contract, the midfielder should remain a regular figure for the Catalans, although he will need to rediscover his best form to secure more starting spots.