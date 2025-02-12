Ivan Perisic News: Scores in return

Perisic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat versus Juventus.

Perisic, who had not made a UCL appearance during the group stage, started Tuesday's match and made a massive impact. He scored an unassisted goal in the 56th minute which tied the game at 1-1, his first UCL goal since the 2020/21 campaign. He also played fairly well on the defensive end as he won one tackle, intercepted one pass, made four clearances and blocked one shot in his full 90 minutes of action.