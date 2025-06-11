Ivan Prtajin News: Joins Kaiserslautern

Prtajin has transferred to Kaiserslautern from Union Berlin, according to his former club.

Prtajin will not remain at Union Berlin for another season, with the forward instead heading to the second tier of German football to join Kaiserslautern. This comes after appearing in five games (two starts) this campaign, not having much of a role within the team. He should shape out more minutes with his new club and will hope this opportunity earns him a return to the top tiers of European football.