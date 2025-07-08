Ivan Rakitic News: Hangs up the boots

Rakitic has retired from professional soccer.

Rakitic has ended his long career in Europe at the age of 37, playing 20 seasons between Basel, Schalke, Sevilla, Barcelona, Al-Shabab and Hadjuk Split. He would amass nearly 900 appearances over his career, scoring 125 goals and bagging 141 assists. Most importantly for the midfielder, he made over 100 appearances for the Croatian national team before retiring in 2019, just a year after making the World Cup final and finishing runner-up.