Jacen Russell-Rowe News: Bags brace Wednesday

Russell-Rowe scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus Atlanta United.

Russell-Rowe scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's win, an unassisted strike in the 32nd minute and a strike assisted by Diego Rossi 10 minutes later. He now has seven goals on the season, and this brace ended a five-match scoreless streak for him. His place in the team has been somewhat limited since the trade for Ibrahim Aliyu, but Russell-Rowe certainly made a case for himself to earn more playing time Wednesday night.