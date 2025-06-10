Jack McGlynn Injury: Called up with USMNT

McGlynn has been called up by USMNT for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

McGlynn has been an undisputed starter for Houston in the frontline and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well the USMNT performs in the Gold Cup. McGlynn will for sure miss Saturday's clash against Montreal and could also be out for the matches against Minnesota, St. Louis and San Diego if the USA reaches the final. Until he returns, Sebastian Kowalczyk will take on a larger role in the frontline for the Dynamo.