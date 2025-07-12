Jack McGlynn News: Returns to MLS action
McGlynn (not injury related) had two shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (five accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Real Salt Lake.
McGlynn is back with Houston after serving time with the USMNT at the Gold Cup. He has been a key signing four Houston, having started all 17 matches played for the side, recording two goals with three assists and averaging about three chances and 3.1 crosses per contest.
