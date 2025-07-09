Jack Stephens Injury: Signs extension sion with Saints
Stephens has signed a contract extension with Southampton.
Stephens is going to remain with Southampton until 2028 after inking an extension, with the club's captain continuing his tenure. He started in 17 of his 19 appearances last campaign, with injuries hindering his campaign. That said, he will look to remain healthy during the 2025/26 season and help his team reach promotion once again.
