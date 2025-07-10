Jackson Travis News: Red card at Los Angeles

Travis recorded no stats in Wednesday's 3-0 loss against Los Angeles Football Club. He was sent off with a straight red card in the 6th minute.

During the game's sixth minute, Travis elbowed Sergi Palencia's face. Thus, the former logged a red card and will sit out multiple games. Without either Travis or Sam Vines (groin) available, the Rapids' back four likely includes Keegan Rosenberry at left-back.