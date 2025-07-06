Jacob Bartlett News: Set for suspension

Bartlett had one shot (zero on goal) in Friday's 2-1 victory against Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute that will leave him suspended for their next contest against Seattle.

Bartlett will miss the match against Seattle on Saturday due to a suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card in league play. He has been a regular starter in midfield and is expected to be replaced by Erik Thommy in a deeper role for that game.