Jacob Bruun Larsen News: Returns to Burnley
Bruun Larsen returned to Burnley from Stuttgart, the club announced.
Bruun Larsen is returning to Burnley after a disappointing season with Stuttgart. The forward last played with Burnley in the 2023/24 Premier League, scoring six goals in 32 appearances. He's likely to play a similar rotational role back with Burnley, with something around a handful of goals likely the best outcome.
