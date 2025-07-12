Jacob Murrell Injury: Late call with thigh injury

Murrell is questionable for Saturday's match against the Galaxy due to a thigh injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Murrell is going to be a late call for Saturday after picking up a thigh injury, likley to face some testing ahead of the contest. This is tough news for the club, as he is a solid player to have at their disposal. However, he will only see bench spot if on the team sheet, going unused their past two outings.