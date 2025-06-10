Jacob Shaffelburg Injury: Called up with Canada

Shaffelburg has been called up by Canada for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Shaffelburg has been a regular starter on the right flank for Nashville recently and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well Canada performs in the Gold Cup. Shaffelburg will for sure miss Saturday's clash against Chicago and could also be out for the matches against New England, D.C. United and Philadelphia if Canada reaches the final. Until he returns, Ahmed Qasem will take on a larger role on the right flank for Nashville.