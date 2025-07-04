Jahaziel Marchand News: Heading to Atletico San Luis

Marchand has joined Atletico San Luis prior to the Apertura 2025 tournament from Expansion side Leones Negros, the club announced Thursday.

Marchand is getting a second chance in the top division after his time in the Expansion league, where he played 56 matches and scored five goals. The central midfielder previously tallied one assist along with 222 passes, 13 tackles (nine won) and nine interceptions over 580 minutes of play for Pachuca between 2020 and 2023. He's initially expected to be a backup to Rodrigo Dourado, Sebastien Salles Lamonge and Oscar Macias if they all remain on the roster.