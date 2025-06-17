Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty News: Logs assists
Marshall-Rutty assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Philadelphia Union.
Marshall-Rutty recorded his first assist of the season to contribute to the lone goal for Charlotte on Saturday. In the defensive end, he has collected 15 clearances and nine tackles in the last eight league games, while also making 12 crosses (three accurate) in the process.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now