Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Jaime Alvarez headshot

Jaime Alvarez News: Back in Tijuana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

Alvarez has returned to Tijuana after concluding his loan spell in FC Juarez, who announced his departure Tuesday.

Alvarez left without finding a consistent role with Bravos, logging 37 minutes of play in the 2025 Clausura campaign. Before that, he was a regular substitute on the left wing for Xolos. However, he'll now face strong competition in a squad that includes Adonis Preciado, Domingo Blanco and Gilberto Mora.

Jaime Alvarez
Club Tijuana
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now