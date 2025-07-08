Jaime Alvarez News: Back in Tijuana

Alvarez has returned to Tijuana after concluding his loan spell in FC Juarez, who announced his departure Tuesday.

Alvarez left without finding a consistent role with Bravos, logging 37 minutes of play in the 2025 Clausura campaign. Before that, he was a regular substitute on the left wing for Xolos. However, he'll now face strong competition in a squad that includes Adonis Preciado, Domingo Blanco and Gilberto Mora.