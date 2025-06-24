Jaime Seoane News: Central midfield facilitator

Seoane played 27 matches in La Liga2 for Real Oviedo during the 2024/25 season, contributing three goals and one assist.

Seoane provided seasoned midfield balance, contributing to four goals in 1,487 minutes in league play. His accuracy in possession and defensive work showed he earned strong trust in controlling games to help the club secure promotion to the Spanish top flight. Seoane's experience both as a creator and stabilizer will be invaluable heading into the 2025/26 La Liga campaign as he should remain a regular contributor in the midfield with two years left on his contract.