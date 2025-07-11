Jair Cunha News: Completes Nottingham switch

Cunha has completed a permanent transfer from Botafogo to Nottingham Forest, his new club announced Friday.

Nottingham Forest continue to add Brazilian talent to their squad, and this is the second player they have signed from Botafogo this summer after the addition of Igor Jesus. Jair might be a bit raw to start in the EPL right away, but he's an interesting player for the future -- and one who could start to see minutes progressively in the campaign.