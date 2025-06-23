Jaka Bijol News: Signs with Leeds

Bijol has completed a transfer to Leeds from Udinese, according to his new club.

Bijol is seeing a change of scenery this offseason as he departs Italy for England, having signed a deal with Leeds until 2030. This is a great signing for the club as he is a quality defender who has experience, starting in all 34 of his appearances last season while also playing in Euro 2024. He should work into a decent role with the club and will be expected to earn solid time on the field in his first season, likely working into a starting role.