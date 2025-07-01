Jake Davis News: Sent off in home draw
Davis picked up two yellow cards and was sent off in the 82nd minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Real Salt Lake. He generated one tackle (zero won) before his removal.
Davis subbed on in the 59th minute and was sent off after receiving his second yellow card in the 82nd. The midfielder will now miss Kansas City's next game. He started in 11 of his 15 appearances in the season.
