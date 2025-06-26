Jakob Glesnes News: Set for suspension
Glesnes will miss Sunday's game against Columbus due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the league, resulting in a one-match ban.
Glesnes has accumulated five yellow cards in MLS and will be suspended for Sunday's match against Columbus. He has been an undisputed starter in the backline for Philly, so his absence will force a change, with Neil Pierre expected to see the starting spot for his team debuts.
