Jakob Glesnes News: Strong defensively in loss

Glesnes made three interceptions, three clearances, and blocked two shots in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Nashville. He also committed three fouls and picked up a yellow card.

Glesnes did his part defensively, but it wasn't enough as the Union ultimately conceded a penalty kick goal in the 101st minute of stoppage time. He's a mainstay along the backline and has a touch of attacking upside with a lethal shot from distance when the opportunity arises. Look for Glesnes to continue to thrive in Philadelphia's upcoming homestand, starting with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.