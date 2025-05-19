Fantasy Soccer
Jakov Medic headshot

Jakov Medic News: Joining back Ajax

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Medic is joining back Ajax after ending his loan spell with Bochum this season, his former club announced.

Medic is heading back to Ajax after spending the whole season on loan with Bochum. He appeared in 23 matches, scoring one goal and registering 13 tackles, 22 interceptions and 109 clearances. He will aim to be fit and available for the preseason with the Dutch club, which missed out on the title in an epic final race with PSV Eindhoven.

