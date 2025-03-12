Jakub Moder News: Scores PK versus Inter

Moder scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Inter Milan.

Moder stepped up to the plate and made no mistake to level the game in the first half, bagging his first goal in the competition. He concludes it with four shots (two on target), five key passes, three crosses (zero accurate) and 10 tackles in four showings.