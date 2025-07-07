Menu
Jamal Musiala headshot

Jamal Musiala Injury: Undergoes surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 7, 2025

Musiala (leg) underwent surgery after his injury against PSG, Munich announced.

Musiala is reportedly set to miss four or more months with the injury and has now undergone surgery. Musiala is one of the most important players in the Bayern starting XI, though they should still be a dominant force in the Bundesliga. New signing Tom Bischof should get the starting role while Musiala recovers.

