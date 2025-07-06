Jamal Musiala Injury: Will miss at least four months

Musiala will be sidelined for at least four months after suffering a fracture in his fibula during Saturday's Club World Cup match against Paris Saint-Germain, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport.

Musiala suffered the injury as he was chasing a ball in the box and was taken out by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The horrific-looking injury initially appeared to be to his ankle, but apparently the break of his fibula is a better outcome for his recovery timline. His absence is an absolutely massive blow to Bayern, who will likely still be dominant in the Bundesliga but could struggle in the Champions League without him.