James Beadle News: Joins Birmingham City on loan

Beadle has joined Birmingham City on a season-long loan for 2025/26, his parent club announced. "This is another good loan opportunity for James at a club who won promotion last season and will be looking to have another successful campaign in the Championship. Pathway development manager Gordon Greer and his team will monitor James's progress and we wish him well for the new season at St Andrew's," technical director David Weir said.

Beadle spent the first half of the 2023/24 season at Oxford United in League One and finished that campaign in the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday. He remained at Hillsborough throughout last season and made 38 appearances for the Owls. Beadle joins Birmingham on the back of a decent summer with England Under-21s, having won the U21 EURO Championship and started every game, including the final win over Germany on Saturday.