James Maddison Injury: Ready to go

Maddison (calf) is available for Sunday's clash with Manchester United, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "He's feeling really good. He's had a good week of training. We were thinking maybe (it'll be) next week for him, but he's trained really well all week, and he's had the least amount of time out, so he's looking in a good place."

Maddison is returning slightly ahead of schedule, and seems to be in a good spot for Sunday's clash. The attacking midfielder would be a massive boon to get back, as he can be one of the primary play drivers through the center of the park. Maddison probably won't be ready to start, even if fully fit, but Spurs need any help they can get.