James Maddison headshot

James Maddison Injury: Working with ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Maddison (knee) was viewed working with a ball in training, according to his club.

Maddison is seeing his first signs of improvement since hitting the sidelines due to a knee injury, with the attacker pictured working with a ball. That said, it appears he seems to be on the right track and near full health if he can already run with the ball. A return to group training should follow before hopefully seeing time in a friendly.

James Maddison
Tottenham Hotspur
