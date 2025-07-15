James Maddison Injury: Working with ball
Maddison (knee) was viewed working with a ball in training, according to his club.
Maddison is seeing his first signs of improvement since hitting the sidelines due to a knee injury, with the attacker pictured working with a ball. That said, it appears he seems to be on the right track and near full health if he can already run with the ball. A return to group training should follow before hopefully seeing time in a friendly.
