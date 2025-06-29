James Pantemis News: Concedes three in loss

Pantemis recorded five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Toronto FC.

Pantemis conceded three goals on Saturday and finished with five saves from seven shots on target faced. He denied a strong header from Kosi Thompson but was consistently let down by defensive lapses. The third goal, an own goal deep in stoppage time, summed up a frustrating night for the goalie. Pantemis has now conceded five goals in his last three appearances while making 17 saves. He will aim for a more composed outing against New England on Saturday.