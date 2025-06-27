James Sands Injury: Back in training

Sands (ankle) is back on the training pitch after his season-ending injury, the club announced.

Sands suffered a season-ending ankle injury in mid-February and remained in Hamburg throughout his recovery and rehabilitation as he wanted to stay part of the club. This decision was praised by the club since his loan stay has been extended and the American will be able to show his qualities in the Bundesliga for an additional season. Sands is now back in training and playing with the ball which is a positive development as it suggests he will be able to take part in the entire pre-season with St. Pauli heading into 2025/26.