Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Jamie Gittens headshot

Jamie Gittens News: Set for Chelsea move

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Gittens is set to move to Chelsea, Dortmund announced.

Gittens has been linked with a move to Chelsea and is now making that permanent. He comes in as an immediate replacement for the departing Jadon Sancho, giving Gittens a path to immediate playing time. The winger experienced a strong breakout campaign with Dortmund last season, scoring eight goals and adding three assists in the Bundesliga, while playing in 32 matches. Gittens has the potential to be a top winger in the Premier League for a revamped Chelsea attack.

Jamie Gittens
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now