Jannes Horn Injury: Spotted in team training

Horn (knee) has been spotted in team training on Tuesday, according to Matt Baker from the Flyover Footy podcast.

Horn has been sidelined for five games due to a knee injury but is nearing a return after being spotted in team training on Tuesday. Horn is in a good position to be included in the squad list for Saturday's clash against LA Galaxy. If deemed fit enough for the game, he should return directly to the starting XI since he started in all of his appearances this season.