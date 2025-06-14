Jannes Horn News: On bench Saturday
Horn (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's matchup versus Los Angeles Galaxy.
Horn could return to the field following a five-game absence, having already trained with the squad for a few days. The defender has previously featured in both central and left-sided roles, averaging 2.0 clearances and 1.4 tackles per contest. His potential inclusion may lead to reduced playing time for either Jayden Reid or Kyle Hiebert.
