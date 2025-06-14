Menu
Jannes Horn News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

Horn (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's matchup versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Horn could return to the field following a five-game absence, having already trained with the squad for a few days. The defender has previously featured in both central and left-sided roles, averaging 2.0 clearances and 1.4 tackles per contest. His potential inclusion may lead to reduced playing time for either Jayden Reid or Kyle Hiebert.

Jannes Horn
St. Louis City SC
