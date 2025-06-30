Jannes Horn News: Signs with SK Rapid
Horn has signed a contract until 2027 with SK Rapid, his new club announced.
Horn is joining SK Rapid from FC Nurnberg after spending two seasons on loan with St. Louis City in MLS, where he played 18 games and provided two assists. The defender will now discover a new country and a new league after previously playing for Wolfsburg, Koln and Bochum in Germany before his spell in the USA.
