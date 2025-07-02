Jarell Quansah News: Signs with Bayer Leverkusen

Quansah has signed a contract until June 2030 with Bayer Leverkusen, joining from Liverpool, his new club announced. "We are delighted to have signed Jarell Quansah, one of the most promising English central defenders. He is fast, agile, and a good footballer. He has already made an impressive impact in a Liverpool defense dominated by world-class players. With Jarell, our defense gains significant dynamism, pace, and toughness in tackling, and he's another very important building block for the Werkself of the future," said Bayer 04 Sporting Director Simon Rolfes.

Quansah was recently part of the England U21 squad that won the U21 EURO Championship, defeating Germany 3-2 in the final. He was one of the most striking defenders of the entire tournament, a regular starter and a key player for his team, and also stood out for his offensive drive and strong distribution. During the 2024/25 season, he featured in 17 games across all competitions for Liverpool, contributing 13 tackles and 37 clearances. He will now aim to see increased playing time and bring healthy competition to Leverkusen's backline under new coach Ten Hag.