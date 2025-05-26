Jaume Domenech News: Leaves Valencia after 12 years

Domenech is leaving Valencia after spending 12 years with the team, the club announced.

Domenech is leaving Valencia as a free agent after 12 years at the club, including 10 with the senior team. He ranks as the eleventh goalkeeper with the most official appearances in Valencia's history with 122 matches, some of which helped the team win the 2019 Copa del Rey and finish as runners-up in 2022. He is now set for free agency and can sign with any club to continue his career.