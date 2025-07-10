Javairo Dilrosun News: Another start and goal

Dilrosun scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 win versus Colorado Rapids.

Once again, the Los Angeles Football Club's starting XI included Dilrosun. LAFC's decision paid off, as he scored, and all it took were two appearances. Even though Dilrosun is a loanee, the team's latest games indicate that it favors him over David Martinez at right wing. So for the time being, at least until Dilrosun's loan ends on July 24, he is expected to continue logging starts.