Javairo Dilrosun News: Loaned to LAFC

Dilrosun has joined LAFC on loan from America until July 24 with an option to purchase.

Dilrosun struggled to hold down a role at America last season, starting just 11 of 26 appearances while scoring one goal and assisting three times. Bigger things were expected following a move from Europe, and he'll hope that happens at LAFC. It's an odd loan that's less than two months, but he'll take the spot of Cengiz Under in the Club World Cup.