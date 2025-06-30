Javairo Dilrosun News: Takes one shot versus Vancouver

Dilrosun had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Vancouver Whitecaps.

Dilrosun barely made a difference during his 60-minute MLS debut before being replaced by David Martinez. The Dutchman is on loan from Club America until July 24 with a purchase option, so he has a few opportunities left to try to convince the Los Angeles team to keep him for the remainder of the season. That said, he could be an impactful attacker if he finally reaches his peak form at some point.