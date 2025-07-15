Menu
Javi Hernandez Injury: Fractures foot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Hernandez has received surgery on five fractured metatarsals, according to his club.

Hernandez is heading to the sidelines this preseason, having received suregry after he suffered a few broken toes. He will likley be sidelined to begin the season, only having around a month to recover before the begin play. He didn't see a single minute with Espanyol last season and was instead with Huesca on loan, so this isn't a major loss.

Javi Hernandez
Espanyol
