Javi Hernandez Injury: Fractures foot
Hernandez has received surgery on five fractured metatarsals, according to his club.
Hernandez is heading to the sidelines this preseason, having received suregry after he suffered a few broken toes. He will likley be sidelined to begin the season, only having around a month to recover before the begin play. He didn't see a single minute with Espanyol last season and was instead with Huesca on loan, so this isn't a major loss.
