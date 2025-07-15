Javi Hernandez Injury: Fractures foot

Hernandez has received surgery on five fractured metatarsals, according to his club.

Hernandez is heading to the sidelines this preseason, having received suregry after he suffered a few broken toes. He will likley be sidelined to begin the season, only having around a month to recover before the begin play. He didn't see a single minute with Espanyol last season and was instead with Huesca on loan, so this isn't a major loss.