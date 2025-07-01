Javi Hernandez News: Returns to Espanyol

Hernandez is returning to his parent club Espanyol after ending his season-long loan spell in Huesca.

Hernandez featured in 27 games across all competitions for Huesca while on loan from Espanyol, scoring one goal and providing one assist. The attacking midfielder is now heading back to his parent club with three years left on his contract, and will offer a solid alternative in the frontline to newcomer Ramon Terrats, who is expected to play as a number 10 heading into the 2025/26 season.