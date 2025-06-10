Javi Lopez News: Plays just under 2,000 minutes

Lopez started in 21 of his 29 appearances in La Liga.

Lopez saw decent time despite his rotational role for much of the season, only missing nine league games all season and starting in all but eight of those appearances. This would lead to just under 2,000 minutes of play for the defender on the left flank, although he wouldn't see a single goal contribution, with little work done moving up the field. This is a successful first stint with Real Sociedad for the defender at age 23, with his role only likely to grow if he continues to progress.