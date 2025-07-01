Javi Marton News: Heads back to Athletic

Marton is returning to his parent club Athletic after ending his half of season-long loan spell in Albacete.

Marton featured in 13 games across all competitions for Albacete while on loan from Athletic, scoring three goals. The striker is now heading back to his parent club with one year left on his contract. That said, he is unlikely to play a big role heading into the 2025/26 season since Maroan Sannadi and Gorka Guruzeta are ahead of him in the striker hierarchy.