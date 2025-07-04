Javi Munoz News: Signs with Getafe
Munoz has signed a contract with Getafe until June 2028, the club announced.
Munoz is a product of Real Madrid's youth system and brings solid professional experience, having played 190 games in Segunda Division and 73 games in La Liga, with three goals and six assists. He made 35 appearances for UD Las Palmas last season and was part of the squad that got relegated at the end of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now