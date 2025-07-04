Javi Puado News: Extends with Espanyol

Puado has signed a contract extension with Espanyol until 2030, the club announced.

Puado played a crucial role in the 2024/25 season with 12 goals, including a hat trick against Alaves and a goal in the crucial game against UD Las Palmas to avoid relegation. He now has over 200 official appearances with Espanyol and is the club's all-time top scorer at the RCDE Stadium with 32 goals.