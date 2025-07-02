Javier Llabres News: Heads back to Mallorca

Llabres is returning to his parent club Mallorca after ending his half of season-long loan spell in Eldense.

Llabres featured in 15 games across all competitions for Eldense while on loan from Mallorca, scoring three goals. The winger is now heading back to his parent club with one year left on his contract, and could play a backup role to Takuma Asano heading into the 2025/26 season.