Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Javier Llabres headshot

Javier Llabres News: Heads back to Mallorca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Llabres is returning to his parent club Mallorca after ending his half of season-long loan spell in Eldense.

Llabres featured in 15 games across all competitions for Eldense while on loan from Mallorca, scoring three goals. The winger is now heading back to his parent club with one year left on his contract, and could play a backup role to Takuma Asano heading into the 2025/26 season.

Javier Llabres
Mallorca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now