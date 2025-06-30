Javier Manquillo News: Departs Celta Vigo
Manquillo is departing Celta Vigo at the end of his contract, the club announced.
Manquillo arrived at Celta Vigo in January 2024 and is leaving the club after one and a half seasons, featuring in 23 games across all competitions while providing one assist. The former Newcastle player is now set for free agency and free to sign with the club of his choice.
Javier Manquillo
Free Agent
